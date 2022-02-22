AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Turn Center announced the appointment of Amanda Allen as the new director of finance as of Monday, taking over for Mary Ellen Hughes, who will retire this spring after 14 years.

A press release from Turn Center explained that Allen came to Turn Center from the Oklahoma Blood Institute, where she was the Senior Financial Analyst. Allen received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accounting from West Texas A&M University. Turn Center added that Allen has served on the Board of Directors for Turn Center for seven years.

Michele Agostini, Board Chair for Turn Center stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted that after such devoted leadership on the board, Amanda has decided to join the staff. Amanda led us through two very challenging years, including COVID closures and changes, the completion of our Grow With Us Capital Expansion Project, and an Executive Director search, so we just could not imagine a more qualified addition to Turn Centers rock star leadership team.“

While Amy Lovell, Turn Centers Executive Director said, “Amanda has a perfect skill set to take on the management of Turn Center finances. She’s skilled and experienced, but more importantly, Amanda has a heart for children and an understanding of the amazing progress being made every day in our facility. Turn Center has experienced tremendous growth in all areas over the past decade, and I am confident that Amanda can help us balance keeping pace in the ever-changing healthcare world with keeping our primary focus on the children and families we serve.”