Turn Center hires new executive director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Turn Center recently announced that it has found its new executive director, who started in the position in late December.

According to a news release, Amy Lowell, the former director of philanthropic partnerships at the Amarillo Area Foundation, assumed responsibilities as the Turn Center’s new executive director on Dec. 27, 2021. Lovell succeeds Connie Wootton, who retired in December after serving as the center’s interim executive director since August 2020.

“What a blessing it is to be able to pass along this work I love – with people I love even more – to someone I trust will shepherd Turn Center through the next phases of growth and development in the best possible way,” Wootton said in the release.

This comes after Lovell helped launch the Amarillo Area Foundation’s The Panhandle Gives campaign in 2017, raising more than $5 million in the 2021 iteration of the campaign. Officials state that the fundraising experience, as well as her previous experience with the campaign, were some of the key factors in the hiring decision.

“Turn Center has experienced unprecedented growth over the last few years due to the need for high-quality pediatric therapy services in the Texas Panhandle,” Michele Agostini, the chair of the transition team and the center’s 2022 board chair, said in the release. “Amy has experience growing with organizations and programs, and when you add in her compassion for children, she was the ideal candidate for Turn Center Executive Director. We are thrilled to have Amy at the helm to lead us into our next chapter.”