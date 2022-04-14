AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sarah Martin’s 12-year-old daughter Kenley, is the definition of persistent.

“Kenley had an accident in 2011, she had an accident on a playground,” Martin said. “She fell and had a traumatic brain injury and a stroke, life support, and a medically induced coma, she had to learn every aspect of living, except the ability to breathe.”

After years of improvement from therapy, complications from a 2019 surgery caused a brain hemorrhage, setting Kenley’s recovery back.

“She struggled physically more, she lost half of her vision,” her mom said. “She also lost a lot of memory, educationally speaking, she lost a lot.”

Kenley is on the road to recovery again, and kids like her, are the driving force behind the Turn Center’s Celebration Of Hope Dinner.

“It just says that there’s so many people that care about children with special needs,” Carolina Cantrell, Director of Development for the Turn Center. “They want to help not only the child, but the whole family.”

This year’s COH Dinner featured a little something different, glass art. The brain child of a few Turn Center kids.

“We had three of our children go out to the studio and actually help create these items,” Cantrell said. “Riot made a brachiosaurus, Kenley made a unicorn, and Ty’Zavian made a tiger.”

The three young Picassos’ glass art helped raise almost $9,000.00 for the Turn Center.

The coolest part about it, the pieces were gifted back to the children.

“That was a surprise, Kenley was shocked,” Sarah Martin said.

As for the Turn Center, seeing kids help other kids, “it gives me a lot of pride to see these children step out of the box, stepping out of their comfort zone,” Cantrell said. “Giving back to other kids because each one of these kids wanted to see the other children get the help that they need,” she said.

Up next for the Turn Center is their golf tournament on April 12th, at the Tascosa Country Club.

For more participation information, call 806-353-3596, click here, or email Carolina Cantrell at carolina@turncenter.org.