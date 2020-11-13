Tulia Police release more information on Wednesday’s shooting

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tulia Police have released more information on Wednesday’s shooting.

According to Tulia Police, an 80-year-old was admitted to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of North Gaines Ave.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Tulia Police said they have requested assistance from the Texas Rangers. The investigation is still going.