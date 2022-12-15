CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September.

According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.”

This comes after West Texas A&M University Police were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials said at the time that the alleged statement made constituted an offense under a portion of the Texas Penal Code that outlines “terroristic threats.”

According to previous reports, White was eventually located in Tulia and was booked in Randall County in relation to the incident.

According to documents filed Thursday in Randall County, a motion has been made suggesting White be examined by a psychiatrist. No response has been filed as of this story’s publication.