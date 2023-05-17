AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A jury in Amarillo Federal Court indicted a Tulia resident on charges of “possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor” and “transportation of child pornography,” according to court documents filed this month.

Court documents filed on May 10 in Amarillo Federal Court said that Cade Charles Lange was indicted on the two charges after a series of incidents in 2022.

Lange allegedly transported “at least one file of child pornography” from February 2022 to June 2022, according to court documents. Further, Lange “knowingly” possessed a cellphone in July 2022 containing “at least one image of child pornography… that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

Alongside other possible sentencing, documents noted that if Lange is convicted he will be ordered to forfeit the involved cellphone to law enforcement.