Tulia ISD to move to remote learning

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Tulia ISD Facebook page they have announced starting Mon, Nov. 30, they are moving to remote learning following the Thanksgiving holiday.

TISD added schools will return to in person learning starting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Students will be allowed to participate in UIL activities while learning remotely.

TISD said students in all grade levels needing breakfast and or lunch during the virtual learning days can pick up meals at the Tulia Elementary Cafeteria. The schedule can be found on the TISD Facebook page.