Tulia ISD lockdown lifted

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday, Tulia ISD was placed on lockdown. The district said this was in response to a shooting in the City of Tulia.

That lockdown has since been lifted. The district said all students and staff are safe.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Tulia Police for more information on the shooting. We will update with more information once it becomes available.

