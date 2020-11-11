TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday, Tulia ISD was placed on lockdown. The district said this was in response to a shooting in the City of Tulia.
That lockdown has since been lifted. The district said all students and staff are safe.
MyHighPlains.com reached out to Tulia Police for more information on the shooting. We will update with more information once it becomes available.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tulia ISD lockdown lifted
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case
- Photos: Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks
- Chipotle changes: Is this what post-pandemic restaurants might look like?
- ‘I don’t think he’s breathing’: Ohio police officer helps deliver baby on the side of the road