TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Independent School District are commenting on “several reports of a threat” towards one of its campuses.

According to a post made on the district’s Facebook page, officials said the district has received “several reports of a threat made towards one of” the district’s campuses. Officials said that Tulia ISD Police, as well as the city of Tulia’s police, have investigated and found no credible threats.

“The safety of our students, staff and community is of the utmost importance,” the post read. “Our schools, students and staff are safe. We ask that you speak with your student and encourage them to report and not participate in creating panic or fear.”

Officials stressed that they “look forward to finishing the school year on a positive and strong note” prior to the 2023 graduation ceremony.