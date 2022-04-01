AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that 49-year-old James Mark Bishop, a Tulia resident recently featured on the state’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, was arrested in Oregon.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, Bishop was arrested in a rural area east of Medford, Oregon, by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Officials with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, along with special agents from the Texas DPS, helped coordinate the arrest.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Bishop was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke his probation after his initial child pornography-related arrest in 2005.

Officials stressed that all tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. DPS officials also stressed that individuals should not attempt to apprehend the fugitives, because they are considered armed and dangerous.