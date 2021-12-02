Tulia fugitive and Fort Worth sex offender added to Texas Most Wanted lists

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports it has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists.

James Mark Bishop, 49, of Tulia, and Phillip Mark Ward, 59, of Fort Worth, are on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, said DPS.

James Mark Bishop via Texas Department of Public Safety

According to DPS, Bishop has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke his probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography. Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested on allegations of sexual exploitation of a child.

DPS describes Bishop as 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing about 245 pounds. He may be using false identifications. More information can be found here.

Phillip Mark Ward via the Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS said Ward has been wanted since March 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. The Fort Worth Police Department also issued a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In 1992, Ward was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents involving an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 75 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was released on parole in February 2017.

DPS describes Ward as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his chest. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

DPS said Bishop and Ward are considered armed and dangerous and no one should attempt to apprehend them.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the Bishop’s arrest and $5,000 for Ward.

To be eligible for a cash reward DPS said those leaving a tip must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods: