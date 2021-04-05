Tucumcari to be highlighted in upcoming music-based television series

TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — An entertainment production company is highlighting Tucumcari for an upcoming music-based series.

“The music is special. New Mexico is special. We’ve merged the two in a unique way,” said Vince Chavez, Elkhorn Entertainment President & Executive Producer.

Having grown up in the land of enchantment, Chavez is no stranger to it, which is a big part of why they chose Tucumcari for their upcoming television series “Bands of Enchantment.”

“We’ve always kind of had New Mexico at heart and we jumped at the chance to do bands of enchantment there. Bands of Enchantment is a half-hour television show and each half hour features a band or music. It’s really straightforward in that. We’re not doing a lot of gussying it up. It’s all about the music. People want to listen to music that’s performed live and that’s what the show is,” said Chavez.

Chavez and his production crew spent two weeks filming and recording bands at popular and historic Tucumcari venues such as Motel Safari and The Railroad Museum.

“It was really important that we show folks outside of New Mexico, outside of Tucumcari a flavor of what’s really there. They have this storied history. It’s fallen a little bit on hard times but the spirit, the ingenuity, the vision from the folks out there about what Tucumcari was, what it is and what it could be is very much alive and well,” said Chavez.

With New Mexico holding a special place in his heart, Chavez said they felt it was only right to highlight and show off what they knew was already something special.

“New Mexico is no stranger to music. We’re trying to put New Mexico and having New Mexico as a music venue on the map,” said Chavez.

Chavez said they plan to debut the series on New Mexico PBS and other streaming services in June.