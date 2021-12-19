TTUHSC uses empty vaccine vials in holiday decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine in Amarillo got creative with empty COVID-19 vaccine vials by turning them into holiday decorations.

TTUHSC said since the vaccine arrived in Amarillo on Dec. 15, 2020, Texas Tech Physicians and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy have administered more than 13,000 shots.

A statement said TTUHSC is a scientific community that respects the data that shows the most effective way to prevent illness and slow the COVID-19 spread is to be fully vaccinated. It added that the vaccine helps with protection against severe infections as well as prevents the spread among those who are not eligible to receive the shot.

You can find more information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine here.