TTUHSC to welcome incoming pharmacy students at White Coat Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A big day over at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy as two classes received their white coats, a first for the campus.

The white coat is a universally recognized symbol of health care and for incoming students. Receiving their white coat is a reminder of the commitment they are making to a trusted profession.

Saturday, the class of 2025 put on their white coats for the first time, while the returning class of 2024, whose ceremony was postponed last year due to the pandemic were able to be recognized this year.

Doctor Quentin Smith, dean of the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, said the class of 2024 pushed through the difficulties of the past year to make it to where they are today.

“I think there was some frustration, ‘what’s going on, why us?’ but I think in time, it’s going to be they were given an incredible gift, they have views of point that many others don’t have and I think they will be stronger because of it and they will be better because of it,” said Dr. Smith.

Hayden Springer, a member of the class of 2024 said the profession of pharmacy runs in his blood and it is something he has always wanted to do,

“Actually both of my parents are pharmacists and ever since I was a kid I could remember wanting to be a pharmacist, so I have always had that ambitious to be a pharmacist,” said Springer.

Kenechukwu Agolua, who received her white coat, said entering into the medical field during this time is more important than ever.

“Being able to be in the heart of the medical field and learning it first hand and with the pandemic, by the time we’re done, I feel like we are going to know a lot more and be more experienced than let’s say the average person,” said Agolua.

According to Health Sciences Center, members of the class of 2024 are from Amarillo, Sugar Land, Lubbock, Garland, El Paso as well as cities in New Mexico, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.

The annual White Coat Ceremony is part of the School of Pharmacy’s two-week orientation period that prepares incoming students for their first year of classes.