LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to announce the Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation and to kick off the start of Telehealth Week, set to take place from Tuesday through Thursday.

An announcement from TTUHSC detailed that the ribbon-cutting will begin at 10 a.m. at the TTUHSC Academic Center, located at 3601 Fourth St. in Lubbock.

According to officials, the TTUHSC Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation “will support health care in rural communities and focus on three pillars: access to care, research, and academics.”

The ceremony will feature the following speakers:

TTUHSC President Lori Rice Spearman, Ph.D.;

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.;

TTUHSC Executive Director for the Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation John Gachago, DHA; and

TTU System Board of Regents Chairman Mark Griffin.

In addition, TTUHSC will host a free conference during Telehealth Week which will “offer an immersive experience in digital health for access to care.” The event, according to TTUHSC, is open to clinicians, administrators, health care providers and stakeholders.