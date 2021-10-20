TTUHSC to expand traditional BSN program to Amarillo Campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the expansion of the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to its Amarillo Campus.

The expansion was approved on Oct. 19 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and Valerie Kiper, R.N., DNP, was named regional dean of the School of Nursing in Amarillo.

TTUHSC said it is aiming to contribute to the pool of qualified nurses for Amarillo and beyond with this expansion.

“Since its establishment in 1981, the TTUHSC School of Nursing has been committed to providing high-quality nurses to meet changing health care needs in the state of Texas,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “TTUHSC currently offers the traditional BSN program in Abilene, Lubbock, Mansfield and Odessa, where we have worked collaboratively as community partners to educate nurses and advance the knowledge and skills of experienced nurses; we are eager to build on our existing relationships in Amarillo to help meet the needs here as well.”

TTUHSC said, according to a 2019 study from the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, Texas is projected to face a shortage of nurses from 2015 through 2030. By 2030, the supply of RN full-time equivalents (FTE) is expected to grow by 35.4 percent, while demand will grow by 53.8 percent, leaving a deficit of 59,970 RN FTEs. Texas continues to have higher vacancy and turnover rates than other states with comparable populations, and the RN vacancy rate was highest in West Texas at 13.1%.

Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the School of Nursing among the best nursing schools in the state and nation, noting the school’s NCLEX first-time pass rate of 97 percent.

“Even before the pandemic, we struggled to meet the demands for nursing in our community,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “Our nurses do important work and I’m grateful this program will increase the number of nurses we have in Amarillo.”

The program is set to start classes in January 2022 said TTUHSC.