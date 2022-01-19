TTUHSC to celebrate Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at press event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will celebrate the expansion of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to its Amarillo campus with a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:00 a.m., according to TTUHSC.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the expansion on Oct. 19, 2021 and according to TTUHSC, Valerie Kiper, R.N., DNP, has been named regional dean of the School of Nursing in Amarillo.

TTUHSC released a list of speakers for the conference which includes, Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.d., President, Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, dean, and Kiper.

The event is located at the SiMCentral at TTUHSC, 1280 South Coulter.