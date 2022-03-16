AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and the Texas Panhandle Poison Control Center (TPPC) announced that residents will be able to properly dispose of expired, unwanted, or unnecessary medications at the upcoming Medication Cleanout event.

The Medication Cleanout was scheduled, according to the announcement, for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 19 at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on 1300 South Coulter.

According to TTUHSC, the event will be the program’s 75th since its beginning in 2009. To date, TTUHSC said that more than 67,000 pounds of medications and sharps have been collected for proper disposal.



via TTUHSC

TTUHSC detailed that the event will use a “drive-thru, drop-off” format to allow residents to dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. Yard signs are expected to be posted to help drivers locate the drive-thru path.

Those seeking to participate, said the announcement, should make sure that their medications are in their original containers. Further, because of environmental restrictions, only medications from households can be accepted. Medications from clinics, pharmacies, and other businesses are not allowed.