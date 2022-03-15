AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo are gearing up for “Match Day 2022,” a celebration in which students learn where they will be conducting their residencies, officials with TTUHSC announced.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, students will read their results which, according to TTUHSC, will be sealed in an envelope and opened together at all of the nation’s medical schools.

The event will be hosted at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex and consist of the following schedule: