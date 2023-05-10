AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Medical students at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Amarillo will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to support childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 7671 Evans Drive.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants. They will have people volunteering to shave their heads for donations from your friends and family.

If you would like to support the cause, you can donate here.

