AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced it will host “Lunch & Learn: Untangle Your Tinsel! De-Stress Your Holiday Prep.” The event will feature a presentation from Coco Duckworth, success coach at Encourage Consulting. Lunch and door prizes will be provided.

According to the press release, the event will be held on Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and located at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor Street.

The press release also stated the event is free, but space is limited. Registration is required for attendance. To RSVP, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call 806-414-9941.