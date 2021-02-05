TTUHSC sees increased interest in medical program applicants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said they have experienced a nearly 20% increase in students applying to be in their medical programs.

“I think they really want to be in a profession to have a life’s work where I know I am going to have an impact on society, I’m going to be able to help people,” Dr. Rick Jordan, the Regional Dean of the School of Medicine, stated.

According to Dr. Jordan, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of our front-line workers, and also helped to spark the interest in future medical staff and physicians.



“We’ve seen society needs them, and we need nurses, we need doctors,” Dr. Jordan said.

Texas Tech’s admission number for the School of Nursing has also risen.

“In 2019, that admission cohort had a little over 400 applications, and the admission cohort for 2020 had well over 900,” Dr. Lauren Sullivan, TTUHSC School of Nursing Office of Admissions, explained.

According to Dr. Sullivan, many are seeing healthcare workers in a new light.

“Part of that is because of those applicants seeing what they were seeing. Seeing the nurses on the frontline helping individuals with COVID-19, partnering with physicians to help people recover,” Dr. Sullivan said.

For those interested in becoming a physician in the near future, staff said it requires dedication and time.

Those applying might be asked to take a few tests and as far as payment goes staff said that there are several grants and scholarships available.