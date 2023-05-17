AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center released details on the 2023 TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, the ceremony will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center as 150 graduates from all four campuses in Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas and Abilene are set to walk the stage.

In addition, those who are not able to make the ceremony in-person can watch it on live-stream on the TTUHSC YouTube page.

Visit the TTUHSC website for more information on the School of Pharmacy, along with additional programs.