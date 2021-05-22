TTUHSC School of Pharmacy 2020 and 2021 grad classes celebrated at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Graduating Texas Tech School of Pharmacy students were celebrated at HODGETOWN this morning. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recognized 158 of its 2020 and 2021 graduates at the commencement ceremony, school officials said.
Graduates and their families from all four campuses in Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas and Abilene were in attendance for the event, which started at 9 a.m. Texas Tech officials noted that the ceremony was live streamed on the TTUHSC YouTube page and the Sod Poodles Facebook page.
