AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced that the School of Nursing Program was named the best nursing school in Texas and the Southwest region for 2022 by Nursing Schools Almanac. The school was also ranked No. 10 nationally among public nursing schools, and No. 18 among all nursing schools in the U.S.

According to reports, Nursing School Almanac based their findings on an assessment of more than 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Only 3% make the list of the 100 best nursing schools in the nation.

“I am particularly proud of another high ranking by Nursing Schools Almanac because their methodology includes looking only at publicly available data about all nursing schools,” TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “Therefore, it is a more objective look at schools than ratings that depend on self-reported data or reputational opinions.”

The rankings are based on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success.

In the past 41 years,18,000 students have graduated from the School of Nursing. During the 2021 academic year, the school’s first-time passing rate was 90.93%.

For more information about the TTUHSC School of Nursing, click here.