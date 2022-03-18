AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was an exciting day at the Amarillo Civic Center as fourth-year Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine students learned where they will complete their next three to seven years for their residencies as they participated in Match Day.

Regional Dean of the Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Dr. Richard Jordan said Match Day is a big day in the life of a medical student.

“This Match Day is a huge day and probably only second to their graduation as far as celebration and time of excitement,” said Dr. Jordan.

The results of the placements are sealed in an envelope and are opened simultaneously at all of the nation’s medical schools.

According to Texas Tech, Match Day has played out on medical school campuses across the country since 1952.

Jessica Lovelace, along with her boyfriend Collin Telchik were two of those students finding out their placements Friday.

Lovelace said it’s been challenging the past few years with the pandemic but said Friday makes it all worth it.

“With COVID-19, we had to transition from in class to virtual lectures, and so that was really difficult. We weren’t around our classmates every day and around our attendings and those who were teaching our lectures, that was a huge thing about being here today is that we are going to be around all of our friends, our family and just enjoy today,” said Lovelace

Lovelace and Telchik were placed at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas

Dr. Jordan added its exciting to see these students take the next steps towards their careers.

“We hate to see them go, but it’s like your child that’s going to go out and figure their way out in the world, they have to leave the nest sometime and they are getting ready to fly on their own,” said Dr. Jordan.

Dr. Jordan said they have seen an increase in applications to the nursing school, medical school, and others. He said due to the pandemic people are looking to serve and Texas Tech is looking at ways to expand its reach so people can do just that.