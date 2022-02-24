AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., announced that TTUHSC was recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of Education.

The university said this status allows its efforts to recruit and support underrepresented students, grow a more diversified faculty, and better serve its communities.

“This recognition as a Hispanic-Serving Institution supports our vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration,” Rice-Spearman said. “The status expands opportunities to work collaboratively not only within our institution, but also with external community partners in all areas of academic medicine. As a result, we anticipate leading efforts where innovative contributions allow us to better serve all populations, establishing a culture that will serve as a model for others.”

According to the university, it is only the third health-related institution in the state to achieve HSI status and is among 569 institutions across the U.S. that can claim this status. HSI status also makes available dedicated U.S. Department of Education HSI grant programs.