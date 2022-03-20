AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been named as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023. Among graduate schools, TTUHSC ranked fourth in the nation, achieving Gold award status.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools designation by VIQTORY, a company founded to help veterans transition into civilian life recognizes the finest choices for post-secondary education for veterans and their

families.

TTUHSC President Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman said TTUHSC takes great pride in supporting the university’s military-affiliated students through excellent programming provided by each of its five schools.

According to TTUHSC, they have 365 military-affiliated students across five schools, with 173 veterans and military-serving students.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution`s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students, specifically for student veterans.