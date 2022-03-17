AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced on Thursday that it ranked fourth among graduate school as a Military Friendly® School for 2022-2023 and achieving Gold award status.

According to TTUHSC, the Military Friendly® School was designed by VIQTORY, which is a company that aims to help veterans transition into civilian life and recognizes the education choices provided for veterans and their families.

“This recognition is received with honor and appreciation of those veterans who have chosen to pursue a health-related education at TTUHSC,” said Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D, TTUHSC President. “We are grateful for the service provided by our veterans and seek to make their time at TTUHSC of the highest quality.”





TTUHSC detailed that its Veteran Resource Center has 365 military-affiliated students across five school and 173 veterans and military-serving students. The university offers programs in baccalaureate, master’s doctorate, and certificate levels.

“We are here to help our military-affiliated students navigate their college career and are dedicated to their success,” said Sara Henly, TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center director. “We assist students with the often confusing and time-sensitive process of applying for and using both federal (VA) and state (Hazlewood) benefits.”

Out of the 1,800 schools that participated in the 2022-2023 survey, TTUHSC said that 282 were selected for “Gold” award status for the effective and supportive veterans programs.

TTUHSC described the evaluation process stating that public data sources and responses were considered, while final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the “assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students, specifically for student veterans.”

