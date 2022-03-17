AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recently released the names of the fourth-year students who learned where they will complete their residency.
According to a news release from the TTUHSC, 25 students from the School of Pharmacy were successfully matched throughout eight different states Wednesday. This comes as 71.9% of fourth-year pharmacy students throughout the country were successfully matched.
“A pharmacy residency is a post-graduate training program designed to provide knowledge and experience that pharmacy providers need in order to face challenges in today’s complex and ever-changing health care environment,” Krystal Edwards, Pharm.D., professor and associate dean for career development, said in the release. “Residencies foster growth and development of a specialized skill set.”
According to the release, the following students were matched Wednesday:
- Olaiya Aina, University of California- Davis Medical Ctr-Ambulatory Care/HIV
- Tara Dadashian, Waterbury Hospital
- Long Do, Seattle Children’s Hospital
- Madison Gilliam, Texas Health Presbyterian
- Carter Groch, Texas Health Presbyterian
- Rachel Hopper, VA North Texas Health Care System
- Michael Huber, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Elizabeth Jan, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System
- Jennifer Le, Auburn University Clinical Health Services
- Lou Angeline Leano, West Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System
- Mattie Moylan, Parkland Health & Hospital System
- Marie Nguyen, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Robert Ojukwu, WellStar Atlanta Medical Center
- Patricia Runyon, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth
- Madeline Scarbrough, UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Rheena Sheriff, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health
- Jon Singletary, Covenant Health System
- Alex Stabler, Covenant Health System Lubbock
- Quang Ta, Kaiser Permanente-Diablo Area
- Valerie White, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Giftina Wilson, Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Ka Yang, CoxHealth
- PGY1 Community
- Toby Okonkwo, Baylor Health Enterprises
- PGY1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership with Masters
- Chelsea Cole, Memorial Hermann Health System
- Taylor Frace, OhioHealth – Grant Medical Center
Officials said in the release that an additional 17 alumni of the School of Pharmacy also matched with PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.
“We are all so very excited and extremely proud of our students who matched,” Edwards said in the release. “They have each put in a lot of work and preparation to get where they are today. I look forward to seeing where they end up and their future accomplishments after their residency training.”