AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recently released the names of the fourth-year students who learned where they will complete their residency.

According to a news release from the TTUHSC, 25 students from the School of Pharmacy were successfully matched throughout eight different states Wednesday. This comes as 71.9% of fourth-year pharmacy students throughout the country were successfully matched.

“A pharmacy residency is a post-graduate training program designed to provide knowledge and experience that pharmacy providers need in order to face challenges in today’s complex and ever-changing health care environment,” Krystal Edwards, Pharm.D., professor and associate dean for career development, said in the release. “Residencies foster growth and development of a specialized skill set.”

According to the release, the following students were matched Wednesday:

Olaiya Aina, University of California- Davis Medical Ctr-Ambulatory Care/HIV

Tara Dadashian, Waterbury Hospital

Long Do, Seattle Children’s Hospital

Madison Gilliam, Texas Health Presbyterian

Carter Groch, Texas Health Presbyterian

Rachel Hopper, VA North Texas Health Care System

Michael Huber, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Elizabeth Jan, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

Jennifer Le, Auburn University Clinical Health Services

Lou Angeline Leano, West Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Mattie Moylan, Parkland Health & Hospital System

Marie Nguyen, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Robert Ojukwu, WellStar Atlanta Medical Center

Patricia Runyon, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Madeline Scarbrough, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Rheena Sheriff, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health

Jon Singletary, Covenant Health System

Alex Stabler, Covenant Health System Lubbock

Quang Ta, Kaiser Permanente-Diablo Area

Valerie White, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Giftina Wilson, Wadley Regional Medical Center

Ka Yang, CoxHealth

PGY1 Community Toby Okonkwo, Baylor Health Enterprises

PGY1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership with Masters Chelsea Cole, Memorial Hermann Health System

Taylor Frace, OhioHealth – Grant Medical Center

Officials said in the release that an additional 17 alumni of the School of Pharmacy also matched with PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.

“We are all so very excited and extremely proud of our students who matched,” Edwards said in the release. “They have each put in a lot of work and preparation to get where they are today. I look forward to seeing where they end up and their future accomplishments after their residency training.”