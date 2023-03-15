AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recently released the names of the fourth-year students who learned where they will complete their residency.

According to a TTUHSC press release, 50 students from all four of the School of Pharmacy campuses were successfully matched, a total of 5,730 students across the country applied for the program and 74.9% were matched successfully.

“A pharmacy residency is a post-graduate training program designed to provide knowledge and experience that pharmacy providers need in order to face challenges in today’s complex and ever-changing health care environment,” Krystal Edwards, Pharm.D., professor and associate dean for career development, said. “First-year residencies help train pharmacy practitioners by building upon their pharmacy schooling skills and professional identity; second-year residencies foster growth and development of a specialized skill set in a specific area.”

According to the release, the following students were matched Wednesday:

Indicating that students are from Amarillo campuses.

PGY-1 Pharmacy

Nassim Aghassibake, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Mahbouda Ahmadi, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Radiya Ali, Hackensack University Medical Center

Kate Ball, Cook Children’s Medical Center

Aimee Bautista, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

Jacee Billings, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Stephen Davies, Duke Regional Hospital

Amara Dike, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend

Kaitlin Doan, VA North Texas Health Care System

Savannah Ellis, Providence Regional Medical Center

Berkley Freund, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital

Rachel Frank, Medically-Integrated Oncology Pharmacy – Texas Oncology

Matthew Gehrlein, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s

Amber Gilani, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Lexie Greenwood, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Colin Howard, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Minitha Jacob, JPS Health Network

Eric Kennison, Intermountain Healthcare

Maverick King, Option Care Health

Rodney Kumi, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Hay Lee, Wadley St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital

Jensen Limer, VA Central Virginia Healthcare System

Sweta Mishra, VA North Texas Health Care System

Zenobia Okwunwanne, Miami VA Healthcare System

Ifedayo Omoniyi, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Nashia Rahman, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health

Mina Seo, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Jennifer Siebenberg, Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center

Rachel Smith, University of New Mexico Hospitals

Holly Sohns, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Jasmine Stinson, University of California San Diego Health

Diana Tezock, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Thomas Tran, BSA Health System

PGY-1 Community

Jamie Alvarado, Baylor Health Enterprises

Emily Conard, Baylor Health Enterprises

Aizelle Gaddi, Baylor Health Enterprises

An Hoang, Randall’s Pharmacy /Texas A&M University

PGY-1 Indian Health Service

Christopher Mariano, Choctaw Nation Health Care Center

PGY-1/2 Pharmacotherapy

Lindy Burnam, TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy

PGY-1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership with Master’s

Ashlie Christian, The University of Kansas Health System

Alexis Hyman, Houston Methodist Hospital

Lakyn Lucio, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Reena Maheshwari, Harris Health System

Taylor Scroggins, University of North Carolina Medical Center

Maura Shaffer, AdventHealth Orlando

Officials added that an additional 12 TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy alumni successfully matched with PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.

“We are all so very excited and extremely proud of our students who matched,” Edwards said. “They have each put in a lot of work and preparation to get where they are today. I look forward to seeing where they end up and their future accomplishments after their residency training.”