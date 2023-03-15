AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recently released the names of the fourth-year students who learned where they will complete their residency.

According to a TTUHSC press release, 50 students from all four of the School of Pharmacy campuses were successfully matched, a total of 5,730 students across the country applied for the program and 74.9% were matched successfully.

“A pharmacy residency is a post-graduate training program designed to provide knowledge and experience that pharmacy providers need in order to face challenges in today’s complex and ever-changing health care environment,” Krystal Edwards, Pharm.D., professor and associate dean for career development, said. “First-year residencies help train pharmacy practitioners by building upon their pharmacy schooling skills and professional identity; second-year residencies foster growth and development of a specialized skill set in a specific area.”

According to the release, the following students were matched Wednesday:

PGY-1 Pharmacy

  • Nassim Aghassibake, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
  • Mahbouda Ahmadi, UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Radiya Ali, Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Kate Ball, Cook Children’s Medical Center
  • Aimee Bautista, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
  • Jacee Billings, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
  • Stephen Davies, Duke Regional Hospital
  • Amara Dike, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend
  • Kaitlin Doan, VA North Texas Health Care System
  • Savannah Ellis, Providence Regional Medical Center
  • Berkley Freund, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital
  • Rachel Frank, Medically-Integrated Oncology Pharmacy – Texas Oncology
  • Matthew Gehrlein, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s
  • Amber Gilani, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
  • Lexie Greenwood, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • Colin Howard, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
  • Minitha Jacob, JPS Health Network
  • Eric Kennison, Intermountain Healthcare
  • Maverick King, Option Care Health
  • Rodney Kumi, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Hay Lee, Wadley St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital
  • Jensen Limer, VA Central Virginia Healthcare System
  • Sweta Mishra, VA North Texas Health Care System
  • Zenobia Okwunwanne, Miami VA Healthcare System
  • Ifedayo Omoniyi, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • Nashia Rahman, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health
  • Mina Seo, UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Jennifer Siebenberg, Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center
  • Rachel Smith, University of New Mexico Hospitals
  • Holly Sohns, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
  • Jasmine Stinson, University of California San Diego Health
  • Diana Tezock, UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Thomas Tran, BSA Health System

PGY-1 Community

  • Jamie Alvarado, Baylor Health Enterprises
  • Emily Conard, Baylor Health Enterprises
  • Aizelle Gaddi, Baylor Health Enterprises
  • An Hoang, Randall’s Pharmacy /Texas A&M University

PGY-1 Indian Health Service

  • Christopher Mariano, Choctaw Nation Health Care Center

PGY-1/2 Pharmacotherapy

  • Lindy Burnam, TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy

PGY-1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership with Master’s

  • Ashlie Christian, The University of Kansas Health System
  • Alexis Hyman, Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Lakyn Lucio, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
  • Reena Maheshwari, Harris Health System
  • Taylor Scroggins, University of North Carolina Medical Center
  • Maura Shaffer, AdventHealth Orlando

Officials added that an additional 12 TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy alumni successfully matched with PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.

“We are all so very excited and extremely proud of our students who matched,” Edwards said. “They have each put in a lot of work and preparation to get where they are today. I look forward to seeing where they end up and their future accomplishments after their residency training.”