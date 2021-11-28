TTUHSC officials speak on potential of holiday accidents, injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the holiday season continues, officials with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (HSC) are warning of potential situations that could cause accidents and injuries during the holiday season.

According to a news release from the TTUHSC, these incidents could occur in places like the kitchen, preparing for various holiday meals, or even while putting holiday decorations up at the home.

Shane Harper, a faculty member with the department of surgery at the TTUHSC, said the most common situation he sees impacting potential accidents and injuries is the increase in travel.

“I think the most common thing during the holidays is definitely the increase in travel. Travel always plays a big part during the holidays here in Amarillo, you know, major highways running here and there throughout the Panhandle,” he said. “…The biggest thing is travel. I feel like, you know, people necessitating travel when it doesn’t need to be performed. The roads are icy (and) we have to make it to grandma’s house instead of waiting until the weather warms out… We see a lot of trauma that really pulls on the heartstrings because you do question (if) that (was) a necessary move.”

Injuries could also occur while decorating the house during the holiday season, Harper said.

“When it comes to the holiday decorations, you know, not doing it by yourself (is important),” he said. “It’s always nice to have someone else there either to help you or just have someone around, you know, that can call for help. Using ladders as they are supposed to be utilized and not making use of that extra step and, then again, just trying to take our time.”

But while potential accidents and injuries could come in multiple scenarios during the holiday season, John Griswold, the executive director of the TTUHSC Clinical Research Institute and a surgeon for Texas Tech Physicians, said in a news release that if individuals slow down, they are less likely to occur.

“You’re usually in a hurry and there’s a lot of excitement; your mind is not specifically on things that might hurt you, so you almost have to force yourself to think about that,” he said in the release. “It’s not something that you want to think about necessarily, but that few minutes that you do is going to pay off in the long run. And be patient; try not to be too hectic about things because the faster you go and the more hectic you are, the more chance there is for an injury.”

But if a situation arises where you need help, Harper said there are doctors and surgeons still available to help.

“Traumas (occur) 24/7/365,” he said “It does not stop. It will not stop. Rain, snow or sleet. Someone will be here to take care of you.”