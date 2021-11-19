TTUHSC names new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has named Jody C. Randall as its new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

TTUHSC said Randall currently serves as the founding director for the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and as an adjunct lecturer for Women’s & Gender Studies at the university.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said this position will be responsible for oversight and strategic management of TTUHSC’s efforts to strengthen diversity.

“A health research institution should be one where diverse thought converges with academic excellence,” said Rice-Spearman.

Randall serves as president of the Jim Collins Foundation and vice president of Texas Pride Impact Funds. Previously, she served on the board of directors for the Equality Federation Education Fund, Heartland CARES, Inc., Kentucky Fairness Alliance, and Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrations said TTUHSC.

The university said Randall will begin her position as vice president on Jan. 1, 2022.