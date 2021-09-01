TTUHSC names new senior vice president of Office of Research and Innovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Leadership from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced this week that Lance R. McMahon, Ph.D. will serve as the new senior vice president of the university’s Office of Research and Innovation. McMahon will serve out of the Jerry H. Hodge TTUHSC School of Pharmacy.

According to a news release, McMahon currently serves as professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacodynamics at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy. McMahon has also served at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. said in the release that McMahon will help the university continue building strategic research partnerships.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. McMahon to fill this vital role at our university,” Rice-Spearman said in the release. “His ability to work collaboratively with our schools and institutes will help in setting visionary and strategic priorities in research across the TTUHSC enterprise. Through his leadership, he will be able to promote TTUHSC values, mentor faculty, grow and transform research priorities and lead our university toward our vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration.”