AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is a top four military friendly school, according to VIQTORY, a veterans transition assistance company.

“We were really excited this year, we were in the top ten,” said Sara Henly, Director of TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center. “This is the first time we’ve received the Gold status.”

The school achieved Gold status ranking fourth out of 1,800 graduate level schools in the country as an educational resource for veterans.

“We really began tracking our military connected students,” Henly said. “That means currently serving, veterans and their family members.”

Resources such as, “awarding more scholarships, we have a veteran to veteran mentorship program that we established during the pandemic, because we really wanted to find a way for students to keep connected to other military community here,” Henly said.

Henly told KAMR the recognition didn’t happen overnight.

“The school of nursing in 2016, had their first cohort for their veterans to BSN program, and it’s a program designed for students that were in medical rating in the military, so core men, medics,” she said.

Henly served in the Navy from 2009 to 2015 and knows first hand, “sometimes conversations between a veteran and a veteran have a different kind of rapport,” she added.

The best thing vets can do when transitioning out of the service, “I would say preparation,” she emphasized.