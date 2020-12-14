TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy to host immunization administration certification

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy announces an immunization administration certification course for pharmacist and pharmacy technicians through its four campuses in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas, and Lubbock.

According to TTUHSC, the course will provide necessary training to meet the new federal mandate from the Department of Health and Human Services authorizing pharmacy technicians with appropriate training to be immunizers for some vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s a big reason why we are doing the training now—to get those pharmacy technicians ready,” Eric J. MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., chair of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Department of Pharmacy Practice, said. “We have already been approached by several regional and national pharmacy companies about assistance from our students, who can come out of our program as certified immunizers, but additional immunizers are going to be needed to handle the massive demand for COVID-19 vaccination.”

TTUHSC said the course is a 20 contact-hour, practice based program that provides pharmacist and pharmacy technicians with resources and materials necessary to provide immunizations to patients and successfully promote immunization services. The program consist of 17 home-study hours and three hours of live programming.

“As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gets underway, we know that the need for vaccine administration will increase,” Kristin Bell, Assistant Director of Professional Continuing Education at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, said. “This is a great opportunity to provide educational resources to the communities that our University serves across Texas by supporting the profession, both, in the TTUHSC system and beyond.”

According to TTUHSC, participants must take part in a skills assessment conducted on a TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy campus. For skills assessment information and to register for the course, interested participants can visit ttuhsc.learningexpressce.com. Registration will close on Jan. 8, 2021. All home-study materials must be completed by Mar. 10, 2021. The cost of the course is $349.