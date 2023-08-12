AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy hosted its “White Coat Ceremony,” today. The class of 2027 students received their white coats today and will begin their four-year journey in the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program.

According to officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, this ceremony recognizes the transformation from just being a student to being a student pharmacist.

Officials added that The PharmD program is a four-year program. Incoming students must have 65 credit hours of prerequisites before qualifying for admission. The group of students will spend their first two years on the Amarillo campus. During their third and fourth years, students may attend classes at the Lubbock, Abilene, Dallas or Amarillo TTUHSC campuses to complete their coursework.

“So, coming here and being surrounded by people you have around all your life. Getting to actually be the person that someone is going to look up to. It was close net; I was like oh they are doing so good in life. Oh, like they are so smart. Now I’, going to pave the way and be that for the community,” said first-year pharmacy student Cidnie Goodson.

Goodson added that it was a long road to get to this point, but she is excited to start her career. She added that her family is full of nurses, so she always wanted to do her part to help others.

The school recognized the 21 incoming students during the ceremony. The incoming class includes students from Texas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Massachusetts, California, and Maine.