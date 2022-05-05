AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said it is offering a free three-month subscription to its MommyMeds app until May 8 in honor of Mother’s Day.

MommyMeds is a health and safety app for pregnant and breastfeeding individuals with a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications with information on uses and side effects.

“Incidentally, this is why the app is so great,” Kaytlin Krutsch, PharmD, a TTUHSC assistant professor of obstetrics & gynecology with the InfantRisk Center, said. “Moms can get the answers when they need them—mastitis on Sunday or a headache Wednesday night? Life doesn’t happen during business hours. It’s so rewarding to let them know they can take care of themselves by taking needed medications and be a good mom at the same time.”

The app can be found on the App Store or Play Store and requires iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+. The annual subscription fee is $3.99 said TTUHSC.