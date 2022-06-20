AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, its Breast Center of Excellence will offer free on-site pap exams and schedule free mammograms at an upcoming healthcare event.

Officials with TTUHSC said that the “Getting Healthy TogetHer” event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hereford Regional Medical Center, located at 540 W 15th Street.

Patients who are uninsured, according to officials, can receive no-cost on-site pap exams, women’s wellness information, and representatives will schedule free mammograms for patients. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and patients will be required to wear a mask at the event. Further, refreshments are expected to be provided.

The TTUHSC advised those with questions to call 806-414-9556.