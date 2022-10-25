AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy and the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, which is managed by TTUHSC, is hosting an event for residents who need to properly dispose of expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Medication Cleanout is scheduled for Saturday at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, 1300 South Coulter.

The event is a drive-thru, drop-off format that would allow residents to dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. Yard signs will be posted to help drivers locate the drive-thru path.

“Medication Cleanout is a proactive approach to safeguard our communities by providing a free and convenient way for people to dispose of these medications in a legal, environmentally sound and convenient manner,” said Jeanie Shawhart, Pharm.D., TPPC Managing Director and assistant professor of pharmacy practice at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

TTUHSC said medications should be left in their original containers. The program also provides disposal services for syringes or sharps.

More information can be found here or by calling 806-414-9495.