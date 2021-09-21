TTUHSC hosting Amarillo’s Spring Medication Cleanout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host Amarillo’s Spring Medication Cleanout.

TTUHSC said with the help of the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), which is managed by TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, residents can properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications at a Medication Cleanout event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 (Saturday) at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, 1300 South Coulter.

“Medication Cleanout is a proactive approach to safeguard our communities by providing a free and convenient way for people to dispose of these medications in a legal, environmentally sound and convenient manner,” said Jaramillo-Stametz, TPPC Managing Director.

TTUHSC said this is TPPC’s 72nd Medication Cleanout event, and nearly 63,000 pounds of medications and sharps have been collected for proper disposal.