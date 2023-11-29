AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center honored its graduating students with a lamp lighting ceremony Wednesday.

TTUHSC School of Nursing students who completed their last classes were honored with a special lamp-lighting ceremony at the Herry H Hodge School of Pharmacy Harrington Auditorium.

The ceremony is an homage to Florence Nightingale, who many consider to be the mother and pioneer of nursing.

“This is basically where we get a presentation of graduating from nursing school and becoming nurses in real life and it’s just an honorary ceremony just congratulating us for our hard work,” said Baylee Lavender, a graduating nursing student.

The students who were honored tonight will graduate from the nursing program in December.