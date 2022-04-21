AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the U.S. & World Report announced the 2023 medical school rankings for the top graduate medical schools in the nation. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) had multiple programs that were among the top 100 programs.

According to a TTUHSC news release, the U.S. News medical school rankings are aimed to focus on underserved populations. These rankings are also based on racial and ethnic diversity among medical school student populations, which schools have the most graduates practicing in primary care, in rural areas, or in health professional shortage areas.

TTUHSC School of Medicine ranks out of 192 including:

43 with the Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Underserved Areas

42 Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care Fields

37 Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas

48 Best Medical Schools in Primary Care

87 Best Medical Schools in Research.

“To be recognized as leaders in these areas is very rewarding; this is our foundation and will always be a focus for our university – in all disciplines,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “However, having multiple degree programs recognized reflects the depth of our academic offerings across our great university, and I’m extremely proud of this recognition.”

Other TTUHSC Graduate School rankings include:

30 for nursing midwifery program.

31 for nursing School Masters.

40 for nursing Schools for the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

23 for occupational therapy.

89 for the Biomedical Sciences public health program.

The school’s audiology, physical therapy, rehabilitation counseling, and speech-language pathology programs also achieved national rankings.

For more information on graduate school, rankings visit here.