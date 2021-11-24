TTUHSC encourages healthy eating habits during holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) are encouraging healthy eating habits during the holiday season. According to a news release from the TTUHSC, officials are encouraging individuals to make eating choices that are smart for them.

“Be aware of what you are eating. Knowing approximately what is in the foods you are eating can help you make decisions that are right for you and that will lead you to healthful choices,” Christine Garner, a registered dietician and an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at the TTUHSC, said in the release.

Certain tips that Garner gave surrounding holiday eating include individuals watching their intake of certain holiday beverages, some of which may have up to 50 grams of sugar. She also encouraged adults to eat at least five servings of vegetables and fruits per day, also focusing on the consumption of whole grains and various healthy proteins.

“We tend to eat too much-added sugar and saturated fats,” Garner said in the release. “Focus your attention on getting important nutrients by filling half your plate with vegetables and fruits, and choosing whole grains at least half the time. The more healthful foods you put on your plate, the less space there is for less healthful foods. If you are at a party, fill half of your appetizer plate with veggies, or half of your dessert plate with fruits.”

Eating slowly during the holidays can also help the body determine if it is full or not, she said.

“Be kind to yourself. You can still eat your favorite foods and even dessert during the holidays,” Garner said in the release. “After all, special foods can be an important part of holiday celebrations. Make these choices mindfully and intentionally, and take smaller portions. You can be kind to yourself by choosing to have your favorite dessert, but not standing next to the food table at a party to avoid mindless, unintentional eating.”