TTUHSC earns high marks in global higher education ranking

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) was ranked in the top 7.1% of 20,000 universities worldwide for 2020-2021 according to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

CWUR publishes the largest academic rankings of universities from around the world, and equally focuses on education and research. CWUR said their rankings go off factors like quality of education and faculty, alumni employment, and research performance.

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System said, “This is a remarkable and well-deserved recognition for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. I applaud President Rice-Spearman and the entire TTUHSC team for its dedication and commitment to providing a world-class, comprehensive education for our aspiring students.”

In achieving its overall ranking of 1,406 with an overall score of 68.2, TTUHSC was rated 279 nationally and 1,337 worldwide for research performance. The rankings are posted at https://cwur.org.

