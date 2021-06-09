TTUHSC doctor discusses local impact of new study regarding quality dieting in pregnant women

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quality dieting for women during early stages of pregnancy could result in less complications.

That is the result of a recently-released study by the National Institute of Child Health and Development.

“Starting in the first trimester. They measured diet quality at different time points and they found that having a high quality diet regardless of caloric intake results in better outcomes, less gestational diabetes, less hypertension, less pre-term birth,” said Dr. Christine Garner, InfantRisk Center Researcher at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The results encourage Dr. Garner.

“There have been some studies that have sort of indicated that this is true but having longitudinal cohorts where they can really look at these types of questions in a very well-designed way is important,” said Dr. Garner.

So what exactly does it mean to have a quality diet?

“Vegetable consumption, whole fruit, whole grains, nuts and legumes and low red and processed meat consumption. So those were the common things about diet quality that was associated with these positive outcomes,” said Dr. Garner

Also recently released was a recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Task Force, which Dr. Garner says revolves more around calorie intake for pregnant women.

Dr. Garner said that all these findings will hopefully lead to providing more care resources here locally.

“We just don’t have the resources to provide those who have chronic-disease risk with the amount of dietary counseling and intervention that they need. Hopefully this recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Task Force will help us get those resources,” said Dr. Garner.

The NICHD study had 12 different clinical sites and more than 1,800 participants.

To learn more about that study and the recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Task Force, click here:

https://www.nichd.nih.gov/newsroom/news/060221-pregnancy-healthy-diet

https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/recommendation/healthy-weight-and-weight-gain-during-pregnancy-behavioral-counseling-interventions