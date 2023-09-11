AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CDC data show maternal mortality rates are increasing across the U.S. and the chair of the OB/GYN department at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said the rate is also higher in Texas.

Dr. Teresa Baker is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the TTUHSC School of Medicine. She said one of the leading causes of maternal mortality is cardiovascular disease.

“So heart attacks, postpartum cardiomyopathy, are some of the heart issues, and we think that goes along with two real populations,” she said. “One is that we’re seeing women delay childbearing. So if you delay childbearing to your late 30s, or early 40s, you’re of course gonna have more heart disease than you were at 20, or 25.”

According to Dr. Baker, they also see those issues in extreme measures in those without access to care during pregnancy.

“There’s just some massive volume shifts that happen during labor and especially immediately postpartum and if we don’t know what we’re dealing with, we’re way behind,” Baker said. “And those women are, that’s a very dangerous situation when we’re trying to figure it out in the first few hours postpartum.”

She said for people in outlying communities where labor and delivery departments have been closed, including Pampa and Clovis, there is an even bigger disparity and more difficulty seeking care.

“Then the other big areas are suicide and domestic violence and violent deaths, motor vehicle accidents, you know. What normally kills 20 to 30 year old women certainly doesn’t change when they’re pregnant or postpartum but we do see an increased risk of suicide and domestic violence issues and substance abuse,” she added. “So we’re trying to get a better game plan about how to address those issues, in everybody, but certainly in young mothers.”

Dr. Baker said they are working on several initiatives to support smaller communities and fill in the gaps for psychological care, substance abuse disorders, and cardiovascular risk profiling. Plus, after the pandemic, they are leveraging technology better to get people help when they need it.

“The college is helping with this a lot, too, about building protocols to recognize heart disease earlier, to recognize substance abuse disorders earlier, and psychiatric is, you know, making sure that we’re all on the same page when we know that this woman is at increased risk of depression and postpartum depression.”