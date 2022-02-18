AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced Friday, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a five-year, $2.76 million grant to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) professors’ research into chronic pain.

TTUHSC School of Medicine’s Dr. Volker Neugebauer and Dr. Igor Ponomarev were noted as the faculty heading the project, with Neugebauer having been focused on investigating certain parts of the brain since the 1990s.

“Knowledge of pain mechanisms is key for the development of new analgesics, but understanding the complexity of pain from the detection of a painful event to the feeling and conscious perception of pain has been a challenge,” Neugebauer said, “Our new research project will identify molecular and functional changes in the amygdala in a chronic pain model, so-called neuropathic pain arising from a nerve injury. We will determine how these changes are linked to the development of pain, and in particular, the transition to chronic pain.”

In order to test their hypotheses, TTUHSC said that the professors plan to use experiments designed to analyze gene expression changes in the amygdala at different stages of the pain condition, a process known as transcriptomic. Activating or silencing gene products could allow their contribution to chronic pain to be explored so that gathered information can be used to help develop possible treatments.

“These studies will significantly advance the field of pain research and possibly pain management by providing novel insights into brain changes in pain, and by identifying molecular targets to mitigate these changes, hence chronic pain,” Neugebauer added.

“This project is a true success story, being funded for more than 25 years under Dr. Neugebauer`s leadership with about 150 papers published,” Ponomarev said, “As a new faculty member at TTUHSC, I am very excited to establish this collaboration and help add a new direction to this very important line of research.”

The grant project, said TTUHSC, will also include research assistance from M.D./Ph.D Student Peyton Presto, for whom the leading doctors serve as mentors.

Neugebauer said the new grant, which was funded on first submission, is an example for how the field of pain research, or any field of research for that matter, is moved forward by integrating expertise from outside areas.