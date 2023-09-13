AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center President has announced the new Presidential Advisor and Adjunct Professor for the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health in Abilene.

President Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman announced the appointment of Dr. Deborah L. Brix to the position.

Dr. Brix served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

In her new role, Brix’s duties will include:

Support for the Health Sciences Center’s Efforts to develop digital health literacy and overall health literacy.

Support for building rural health and telehealth hubs in the service region and assist in identifying and securing funding opportunities for TTUHSC related to population and public health and telehealth/digital health initiatives.

Identify opportunities for increased multiculturalism in health care coupled with efforts to support chronic disease management in TTUHSC’s service region.

“Her expertise will greatly contribute to efforts in yielding science in service to people as we work with community partners to identify and address health challenges specifically in rural areas of West Texas,” said Rice-Spearman.