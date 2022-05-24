AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- On May 24, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the launch of the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health. The school aims to train future health care leaders in population and public health, which has been made more aware during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new college will be located on the TTUHSC in Abilene, Texas.

“The pandemic has created more public awareness of the need to improve the delivery of

health care, remove barriers for marginalized populations and develop health policy that

will transform the health care system in the United States,” said Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center president.”In addition, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of international collaboration in population health policies and practices.”

The TTUHSC stated that the nationally recognized Master of Public Health(MPH) program will offer related dual-and joint-degree programs and a graduate certificate in public health. The program was recently ranked among the nation’s top 100 by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate School Rankings.

“With Abilene as the epicenter of our population and public health efforts, we envision

making it possible for every patient-facing student that graduates from TTUHSC to have an opportunity to earn a degree in the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health,” D’Agostino said. “This new school will help drive the efforts of all of the TTUHSC schools to prevent disease, enhance health and promote wellness.”

The TTUHSC stated that they will host a ceremony celebrating the launch of the new school on the Abilene campus in June.